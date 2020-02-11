Glynnis Fawkes

is an Ignatz Award nominated cartoonist and illustrator living in Burlington, VT. She has worked as an illustrator for archeological excavations since 1998 on sites in Greece, Crete, Turkey, Israel, Cyprus, Syria, and Lebanon. She is currently at work on a book about her first trip to Greece, a draft of which received the MoCCA Arts Festival Award in 2016. Find out more about Glynnis and her work at glynnisfawkes.com.