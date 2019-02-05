Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Charlotte Brontë Before Jane Eyre
Charlotte Brontë Before Jane Eyre

by Glynnis Fawkes

Illustrated by Glynnis Fawkes

Foreword by Alison Bechdel

Sep 24, 2019

112 Pages

9781368045827

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Biography / Biography & Memoir

Do you think, because I am poor, obscure, plain and little, I am soulless and heartless? You think wrong!–I have as much soul as you,–and full as much heart!

Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre is a beloved classic, celebrated today by readers of all ages and revered as a masterwork of literary prowess. But what of the famous writer herself?

Originally published under the pseudonym of Currer Bell, Jane Eyre was born out of a magnificent, vivid imagination, a deep cultivation of skill, and immense personal hardship and tragedy. Charlotte, like her sisters Emily and Anne, was passionate about her work. She sought to cast an empathetic lens on characters often ignored by popular literature of the time, questioning societal assumptions with a sharp intellect and changing forever the landscape of western literature.

With an introduction by Alison Bechdel, Charlotte Brontë before Jane Eyre presents a stunning examination of a woman who battled against the odds to make her voice heard.

