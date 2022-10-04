Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Lost Pope
The Lost Pope

by Glenn Cooper

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538721278

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

Fans of Dan Brown and Steve Berry will love this new thriller featuring Cal Donovan, a Harvard theology professor, as he uncovers religious and papal history and plenty of conspiracy when a scrap of papyrus is found from the Gospel of Mary Magdalene that can change the course of Christianity.

