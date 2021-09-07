Glenn Cooper is an internationally bestselling thriller writer. His previous books, including his bestselling Library of the Dead trilogy, have been translated into 31 languages and have sold over 7 million copies. He graduated from Harvard University, Magna Cum Laude, with a B.A. in Archeology. Cooper attended Tufts University School of Medicine and then practiced internal medicine and infectious diseases in hospitals, clinics, and refugee camps in conflict zones before joining the biotechnology industry where he was the CEO of several publicly traded companies. Now he writes full-time and lives in Florida and New Hampshire.



