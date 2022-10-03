Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Lost Pope
The Lost Pope

by Glenn Cooper

Trade Paperback
On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538721261

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

Description

Fans of Dan Brown and Steve Berry will love this new thriller featuring Cal Donovan, a Harvard theology professor, as he uncovers religious and papal history and plenty of conspiracy when a scrap of papyrus is found from the Gospel of Mary Magdalene that can change the course of Christianity.

Praise

“Smart and entertaining, every page is pitch perfect.  A terrific story, terrifically told.”
 —Steve Berry, New York Times bestselling author on The Fourth Prophecy
"Cooper's name on a book's cover guarantees two things: an elaborate story with plenty of twists and turns and a swift pace that carries the reader through to the end."Booklist on The Debt
"[Cooper] is no ordinary thriller writer, but one who asks big questions."—Sunday Telegraph (UK)
"The debut of a startling new talent. Here is a story both incandescent and explosive. A seamless blend of modern-day thriller and historical mystery with an ending that left me breathless."—James Rollins, New York Times bestselling author on Library of the Dead
