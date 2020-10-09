You weren’t born to be like everyone else. You weren’t born to fade into the background. God made you to stand out. And He has amazing adventures planned for you!





You can certainly survive without adventure–keep your head down and live in your comfort zone, doing only what you must to maintain the day-to-day. But life is meant to be a grand adventure! It should surprise and wow us on a regular basis. The problem is our days are so full of routine, monotony, and fear, that it is easier to stay on that treadmill of boredom than it is to step off into the unknown and discover something wonderful.





Ginger Stache firmly believes that we are at our best when we live with an attitude that life is an adventure–an outlook that sets the stage by believing that every moment has the potential to bring something amazing, a sight to behold, or a lesson to be learned.





By walking you through her own adventures in Chasing Wonder, you will find the inspiration to begin your own. And what’s more, you’ll make space for God to move in ways you may have never experienced otherwise.



