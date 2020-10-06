GINGER STACHE is an Emmy Award–winning documentarian, writer, and television producer who is just as comfortable in the African bush as she is on a TV set. She has traveled the world sharing stories of amazing people who overcome incredible odds. Ginger loves to uncover of the best in people, the creative approach, beauty in all things, and joy in each day. She is the chief creative officer at Joyce Meyer Ministries, and can be seen on Joyce Meyer’s Enjoying Everyday Life program and hosting Joyce Meyer’s Talk It Out podcast. She is also a mom, an unashamed sci-fi nerd, an adventurer, and a leader who believes in the power of compassion, inspiring people, and sharing Jesus by telling great stories. She lives in Missouri with her husband and one small, twitchy puppy. They have two beautiful grown daughters and two spectacular grandchildren. Keep up with Ginger’s adventures by following her on Instagram and Facebook @gingerlstache and her website: gingerlstache.com.