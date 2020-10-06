Chasing Wonder
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Chasing Wonder

Small Steps Toward a Life of Big Adventures

by

Foreword by

Worthy Books Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781546029472

USD: $25  /  CAD: $31

ON SALE: June 15th 2021

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Personal Growth

PAGE COUNT: 224

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
You weren’t born to be like everyone else. You weren’t born to fade into the background. God made you to stand out. And He has amazing adventures planned for you!

You can certainly survive without adventure–keep your head down and live in your comfort zone, doing only what you must to maintain the day-to-day. But life is meant to be a grand adventure! It should surprise and wow us on a regular basis. The problem is our days are so full of routine, monotony, and fear, that it is easier to stay on that treadmill of boredom than it is to step off into the unknown and discover something wonderful.

Ginger Stache firmly believes that we are at our best when we live with an attitude that life is an adventure–an outlook that sets the stage by believing that every moment has the potential to bring something amazing, a sight to behold, or a lesson to be learned.

By walking you through her own adventures in Chasing Wonder, you will find the inspiration to begin your own. And what’s more, you’ll make space for God to move in ways you may have never experienced otherwise.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews