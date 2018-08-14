Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Goodnight Trump

A Parody

by

Celebrate impeachment season by saying goodnight to America’s man-child-in-chief in this bestselling, wickedly funny parody.

Goodnight Trump opens in the very classy golden bedroom of the White House, where it is bedtime for the 45th President of the United States. Readers can encourage this very stable genius to bid goodnight to some of his favorite treasures: a drawer overflowing with subpoenas, a Russian nesting doll that opens page by page to reveal a secret message, a thriving swamp just outside his window, and much more.

In the very classy room
There was a golden mirror
And a silver spoon
And a broadcast of —
A half-baked story from a fake newsroom . . .

Turn out the lights on Trump’s America with this hilarious yet poignant call to action.

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Form / Parodies

On Sale: November 13th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 48

ISBN-13: 9780316531122

