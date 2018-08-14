Celebrate impeachment season by saying goodnight to America’s man-child-in-chief in this bestselling, wickedly funny parody.





Goodnight Trump opens in the very classy golden bedroom of the White House, where it is bedtime for the 45th President of the United States. Readers can encourage this very stable genius to bid goodnight to some of his favorite treasures: a drawer overflowing with subpoenas, a Russian nesting doll that opens page by page to reveal a secret message, a thriving swamp just outside his window, and much more.



In the very classy room There was a golden mirror And a silver spoon And a broadcast of — A half-baked story from a fake newsroom . . .

Turn out the lights on Trump’s America with this hilarious yet poignant call to action.



