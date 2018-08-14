Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Less as an exhalation and more like a spell to soothe the fried nerves of the frazzled left... a litany of accusations against the president's crimes against humanity and taste, juxtaposed for maximum horror and revulsion. There are sick burns, too, though it's not likely the president would receive them as such."
—Salon
Goodnight Trump
A Parody
Say goodnight to America’s manchild-in-chief with this bestselling and wickedly funny parody.
In the very classy room
There was a golden mirror
And a silver spoon
And a broadcast of —
A half-baked story from a fake newsroom . . .
Goodnight Trump opens in the very classy golden bedroom of the White House, where it is bedtime for the 45th President of the United States. Readers can encourage this very stable genius to bid goodnight to some of his favorite treasures: a drawer overflowing with subpoenas, a Russian nesting doll that opens page by page to reveal a secret message, a thriving swamp just outside his window, and much more.
Turn out the lights on Trump’s America with this hilarious yet poignant call to action.
