Say goodnight to America’s manchild-in-chief with this bestselling and wickedly funny parody.



In the very classy room



There was a golden mirror



And a silver spoon



And a broadcast of —



A half-baked story from a fake newsroom . . .



Goodnight Trump opens in the very classy golden bedroom of the White House, where it is bedtime for the 45th President of the United States. Readers can encourage this very stable genius to bid goodnight to some of his favorite treasures: a drawer overflowing with subpoenas, a Russian nesting doll that opens page by page to reveal a secret message, a thriving swamp just outside his window, and much more.



Turn out the lights on Trump’s America with this hilarious yet poignant call to action.