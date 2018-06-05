"Our dietary choices remain our most powerful ally in remaining healthy and combating disease. In Keto Diet, Dr. Josh Axe explores the emerging science that is converging around both the threat of carbohydrates and sugar as well as the powerfully salubrious benefits of a diet that augments our utilization of fat, and specifically ketones, to power our physiology. And beyond providing an in-depth exploration of this exciting science, Keto Diet provides the user-friendly tools that will allow every reader the chance to implement changes to regain and safeguard their health."—David Perlmutter, MD, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain

"If you're looking to lose weight, balance insulin, and boost your brain health, this book can change your life. Dr. Axe lays out a simple plan for following the Keto Diet the right way: by eating only nutrient-dense foods, like healthy fats, vegetables, herbs, and spices. If you're ready for a health breakthrough, this is the book for you."

—Amy Myers, MD, author of The Thyroid Connection and The Autoimmune Solution

"Keto Diet is a proven way to balance insulin, reduce inflammation and change your health forever. In his book Dr. Axe busts all of the common Keto myths and teaches you how to do the Ketogenic diet the right way."—Dr. Mark Hyman, New York Times bestselling author of Food