Dr. Josh Axe

Dr. Josh Axe, DNM, DC, CNS, is the founder of the world’s #1 most visited natural health website, DrAxe.com. He is also the bestselling author of Eat Dirt, and the co-founder of Ancient Nutrition supplement company. Dr. Axe appears regularly on the Dr. Oz Showand has written for Shape, PopSugar, HuffPost, Men’s Health, Forbes, Business Insider, Muscle & Fitness Hers, and Well+Good.