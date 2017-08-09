Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Being Boss
Take Control of Your Work and Live Life on Your Own Terms
From the creators of the hit podcast comes an interactive self-help guide for creative entrepreneurs, where they share their best tools and tactics on “being boss” in both business and life.Read More
Kathleen Shannon and Emily Thompson are self-proclaimed “business besties” and hosts of the top-ranked podcast Being Boss, where they talk shop and share their combined expertise with other creative entrepreneurs. Now they take the best of their from-the- trenches advice, giving you targeted guidance on:
- The Boss Mindset: how to weed out distractions, cultivate confidence, and tackle “fraudy feelings”
- Boss Habits: including a tested method for visually mapping out goals with magical results
- Boss Money: how to stop freaking out about finances and sell yourself (without shame)