Take Control of Your Work and Live Life on Your Own Terms

From the creators of the hit podcast comes an interactive self-help guide for creative entrepreneurs, where they share their best tools and tactics on “being boss” in both business and life.

Kathleen Shannon and Emily Thompson are self-proclaimed “business besties” and hosts of the top-ranked podcast Being Boss, where they talk shop and share their combined expertise with other creative entrepreneurs. Now they take the best of their from-the- trenches advice, giving you targeted guidance on:

  • The Boss Mindset: how to weed out distractions, cultivate confidence, and tackle “fraudy feelings”
  • Boss Habits: including a tested method for visually mapping out goals with magical results
  • Boss Money: how to stop freaking out about finances and sell yourself (without shame)
With worksheets, checklists, and other real tools for achieving success, here’s a guide that will truly help you “be boss” not only at growing your business, but creating a life you love.

