From the creators of the hit podcast comes an interactive self-help guide for creative entrepreneurs, where they share their best tools and tactics on “being boss” in both business and life.
Kathleen Shannon and Emily Thompson are self-proclaimed “business besties” and hosts of the top-ranked podcast Being Boss, where they talk shop and share their combined expertise with other creative entrepreneurs. Now they take the best of their from-the- trenches advice, giving you targeted guidance on:
With worksheets, checklists, and other real tools for achieving success, here’s a guide that will truly help you “be boss” not only at growing your business, but creating a life you love.
- The Boss Mindset: how to weed out distractions, cultivate confidence, and tackle “fraudy feelings”
- Boss Habits: including a tested method for visually mapping out goals with magical results
- Boss Money: how to stop freaking out about finances and sell yourself (without shame)
Praise
"Finally, a book for entrepreneurs that honors your intuition while cultivating your inner badness...full of real-life insights and bold strategies to help you define success, take charge of your day, and create the life you've always wanted."
—-Melissa Hartwig, Whole30 co-creator and #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Ditch the myth that creatives and business don't mix. Being Boss is the uncomplicated guide to creating your own success."
- Mike McDerment, co-founder and CEO, FreshBooks
"Kathleen and Emily are two of the hardest working and passionate hustlers around. Their care and attention to detail doesn't just show in their work, but in how they've built a tribe of raving supporters. In this book, they don't just talk about creating the business and life you want--they show you how, step by step."—-Jasmine Star, photographer, influencer, and renowned business strategist
"Holy crap-this book is beautifully written and laid out, helpful as only something from the trenches could be, and offers no-BS ideas for truly becoming and being the boss of your business."
—- Paul Jarvis, online brand consultant, host of the Sunday Dispatches podcast, and author of Company of One
Being Boss is a practical guide to inspired sovereignty in your work and in your life. This book offers a roadmap for finding agency, authenticity, and joy, and it is chock full with helpful strategies the reader can get started with right away. Want to make the most of this gift of a life you've been given? Kathleen and Emily will show you how.—- Tara Mohr, author, Playing Big: Practical Wisdom for Women Who Want to Speak Up, Create & Lead