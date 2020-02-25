Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
She Did It!
21 Women Who Changed the Way We Think
Prepare to discover new heroes among these twenty-one women who challenged the status quo, championed others, and made their voices heard. From Jane Addams to Alice Waters, from groundbreaking artists and social justice advocates to scientific pioneers and business innovators, a strong thread of trailblazing women runs through American history. Written in compelling, accessible prose and vividly illustrated by Caldecott Medalist Emily Arnold McCully, this collection of inspiring and expertly researched profiles charts the bold paths these women forged in the twentieth century.
The subjects profiled include:
Jane Addams
Ethel Percy Andrus
Ella Baker
Gertrude Berg
Rachel Carson
Shirley Chisholm
Joan Cooney
Isadora Duncan
Barbara Gittings
Temple Grandin
Grace Hopper
Dolores Huerta
Billie Jean King
Dorothea Lange
Patsy Mink
Vera Rubin
Margaret Sanger
Gladys Tantaquidgeon
Ida M. Tarbell
Madame C. J. Walker
Alice Waters
Second Wave Feminism
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A rich and multilayered celebration of women's innovation and perseverance."—Publishers Weekly
"[T]his book provides insights into the lives of important women, many of whom have otherwise yet to be featured in nonfiction for young readers."—Kirkus Reviews
"The illustrations, consisting of portraits and spot art over white backgrounds, are striking and whimsical. A thorough introduction to the women's-rights movement and its American origins."—Booklist