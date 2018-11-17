Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bossed Up
A Grown Woman's Guide to Getting Your Sh*t Together
In this candid, refreshing guide for young women to take with us as we run the world, Emilie Aries shows you how to own your power, know your worth, and design your career and life accordingly.
Young women today face an uncertain job market, the pressure to ascend at all costs, and a fear of burning out. But the landscape is changing, and women are taking an assertive role in shaping our careers and lives, while investing more and more in our community of support.
- Break out of the “martyrdom mindset,” and cultivate your Boss Identity by getting clear on what you really want for your career and life without apology;
- Hone the self-advocacy skills necessary for success;
- Understand the differences between being assertive (which is part of being a leader) and being aggressive (which is more like being a bully) – and how that clarity can transform your trajectory;
- Beat burnout by identifying how the warning signs may be showing up in your life and how to prioritize bringing more rest, purpose, agency, and community to your day-to-day life;
- Unpack the steps to cultivating something more than just confidence; a boss identity, which will establish your ability to be the boss of your life no matter what comes your way.