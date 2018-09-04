Meet The Author: Emilie Aries

Emilie Aries is an award-winning speaker, podcaster, writer, and the Founder and CEO of Bossed Up, an innovative personal and professional training organization that helps women craft sustainable careers. She is the current host of the popular podcast, Bossed Up, and former co-host of Stuff Mom Never Told You, the feminist podcast by HowStuffWorks that reached nearly 2 million listeners each month.





Previously, Emilie served on national political campaigns as an organizer and digital strategist. In 2009, she served as the youngest State Director in the nation for Organizing for America, where she helped gain support for many of the Obama Administration’s policy priorities. Then, as a digital strategist, she helped 2012’s most critical US Senate campaigns leverage online communication technology.





She earned her B.A. in Political Science from Brown University and completed a Fellowship on Organizing at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Emilie splits her time between Denver, CO and Washington, DC.

