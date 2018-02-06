Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
If You Ever Want to Bring a Pirate to Meet Santa, Don't!
The fourth book in the New York Times-bestselling Magnolia Says DON’T! series that started with If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t! is another loud and cautionary tale of what not to do…when you visit Santa.Read More
If your dad says you’re going to meet a bearded guy with a red suit and a bag full of treasures…he is not talking about meeting a pirate! But Magnolia has already invited the misbehaving swashbuckler to jump in line to meet Santa. So what if pirates are on the Naughty List? She’ll just teach this one to change his scurvy ways–no plundering or sword-fighting or plank-walking allowed! Plus, Santa is happy to hear everyone‘s wish list. Right?
It’s YO HO HO versus HO HO HO in this rowdy and raucous holiday guide on how not to meet Santa, from Elise Parsley, the bestselling creator of If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, DON’T!
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for If You Ever Want to Bring a Pirate to Meet Santa, Don't!:
"You don't need to be a pirate aficionado to enjoy this outrageously naughty addition to the holiday shelves."—School Library Journal
"A rollicking adventure."—Kirkus
"An enthusiastic heroine buddies up with a pirate while waiting to see Santa.... Readers should appreciate that the pirate's moment of redemption is quickly eclipsed by his undeniably naughty nature."
—Publishers Weekly
"Four-year-olds will enjoy seeing Elise Parsley's Magnolia try to keep a pirate off the naughty list."—The TODAY Show
"Pirates and Santa don't mix-or do they? No, they definitely don't, as Magnolia hilariously learns after she brings a pirate to meet another guy in a red suit."—Parade
"You wouldn't think that pirates and Christmas naturally go together... and they don't, but in hilarious ways."—Good Housekeeping
"Little ones will love this silly story and grown-ups will get the chance to practice their best pirate voices when reading the book aloud."—The Deseret News
"Amusing."—USA Today
Praise for If You Ever Want to Bring a Circus to the Library, Don't!:
"Good fun to read aloud."
—Kirkus Reviews
"Good fun to read aloud."
"This enjoyable romp through the library with Magnolia will engage young readers and keep them looking forward to her next adventure."—School Library Journal
"Spunky little Magnolia continues to push rules to the limit.... Offers a fun way to address proper library behavior without ignoring the joy books can bring."
—Booklist
Praise for If You Ever Want to Bring a Piano to the Beach, Don't!:
"Magnolia's voice is wonderfully childlike...but her facial expressions top all, perfectly capturing both her exuberance and her mood swings."—Kirkus Reviews
Praise for If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don't!:
A New York Times Bestseller
—Publishers Weekly
"Brim[s] with energy and just-edgy-enough humor...and the well-chosen school-day details in both the artwork and text...deliver a steady stream of laughs."
"Comically expressive and detailed digital artwork that seems to shout from the page."—Wall Street Journal