If You Ever Want to Bring a Pirate to Meet Santa, Don't!

The fourth book in the New York Times-bestselling Magnolia Says DON’T! series that started with If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don’t! is another loud and cautionary tale of what not to do…when you visit Santa.



If your dad says you’re going to meet a bearded guy with a red suit and a bag full of treasures…he is not talking about meeting a pirate! But Magnolia has already invited the misbehaving swashbuckler to jump in line to meet Santa. So what if pirates are on the Naughty List? She’ll just teach this one to change his scurvy ways–no plundering or sword-fighting or plank-walking allowed! Plus, Santa is happy to hear everyone‘s wish list. Right?



It’s YO HO HO versus HO HO HO in this rowdy and raucous holiday guide on how not to meet Santa, from Elise Parsley, the bestselling creator of If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, DON’T!