The Popper Penguin Rescue

From two-time National Book Award finalist Eliot Schrefer comes an original penguin-tastic adventure inspired by the beloved classic Mr. Popper’s Penguins.



It’s been years and years since the Popper family lived in Stillwater, but the town is still riding high on its former penguin residents. Across the river, in Hillport, residents try to re-create the magic with penguin carnival rides and penguin petting zoos, pretending they’re the Popper originals. As the years have gone by, fewer and fewer people have come, and the small attractions shuttered.



Nina and Joe Popper have just moved to Hillport with their mother. There’s a lot to do: unpacking, scrubbing the floors, investigating the basement-wait, what’s this? Two penguin eggs are tucked snugly near the furnace!



It’s up to Nina and Joe to find their newly hatched penguin chicks a home. Setting off on the adventure of a lifetime, they endure perilous storms, a long journey to the Arctic, and of course, penguins. Lots and lots of Popper penguins!

