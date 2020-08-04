The compassionate, loving answer to The Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother and #1 bestseller in Israel–that shows parents–particularly mothers–how to teach children to be strong and independent by seeing the world through their children’s eyes and feel it through their children’s hearts.





Einat Nathan is the mother of five children and a parenting expert and counselor with her own clinic. She first published her book (“Haimsheli” in Hebrew, by top publisher Kinneret Zmora Bitan) in 2018, and it became the national bestseller of the year across all categories in Israel, making her a hometown celebrity.







My Everything took the world by storm because mothers read it and cried and smiled, and, most importantly, discovered a way to look at their children as independent people, not solely as an extension of who they are. It also helped mothers see the world through their children’s eyes and feel it through their children’s hearts. Most of all, the book was a beautiful read and helped calm them down (in the age of the constant fear-mongering internet and envy-mongering Instagram). It helped them be patient with their children, and to just be with them, and to love them even more than they already did.



As Einat writes, “Parenthood is like a bungee jump. It’s scary and fun, it makes you fly and often let’s you down, and as the wind blows in your face between heaven and earth after you’ve dared to take that leap, there are a few moments of unparalleled exhilaration and joy. Remember that you’re tied to a lifeline: your kids are the best anchor you can have for a jump like that. They’re the reason we parent, and parenting requires courage, and they’re the only ones who make these magical moments possible.”



You can see My Everything as the more compassionate, loving, Jewish answer to The Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother to teach children to be strong and independent. But it is a book that will resonate in any culture and any country. Part Conscious Parenting and part The Blessings of A Skinned Knee, this is a book that will transform how readers think about raising children.

