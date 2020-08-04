Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Einat Nathan

Einat Nathan has a BA in law from Tel Aviv University, and has been certified by the Adler Institute and the Ministry of Education for Parental Instruction and Group Instruction. She lives in Tel Aviv with her husband Yuval, and her five children Eyal, Yoav, Lihi, Rona, and Shira.
