Einat Nathan
Einat Nathan has a BA in law from Tel Aviv University, and has been certified by the Adler Institute and the Ministry of Education for Parental Instruction and Group Instruction. She lives in Tel Aviv with her husband Yuval, and her five children Eyal, Yoav, Lihi, Rona, and Shira.Read More
By the Author
My Everything
The compassionate, loving answer to The Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother and #1 bestseller in Israel--that shows parents--particularly mothers--how to teach children to be…