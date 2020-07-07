Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Popularity Pact: Camp Clique
Book One
In the blink of a summer, Bea goes from having a best friend and a place she belongs to being dropped and invisible, eating lunch alone and only talking to teachers. The end of sixth grade and the start of Camp Amelia can’t come soon enough.Read More
But then the worst part of school, ex-best friend Maisy, shows up in Bea’s safe place and ruins it all. Maisy lands in the same bunk as Bea and summer suddenly seems dire. Never having camped a day in her life, Maisy agrees: it’s hopeless. She should be at home, spending time with her little sister and hanging out with her super popular crew of friends–not at this stupid adventure camp failing everything and being hated by everyone. In a desperate bid to belong, Maisy offers Bea a deal: if Bea helps her fit in at the camp, she will get Bea into the M & M’s, their town’s popular clique, when they enter seventh grade in the fall. The Popularity Pact is born.
"This is a powerful middle grade novel about the difficulty of both forgiveness and trust, as well as the nature of true friendship. Recommended for collections seeking summer camp fiction with depth."—School Library Journal
"The shifting middle-school friendships and cliques ring true, and the revelation at the end guarantees readers will look forward to the next book in the series."—Booklist
"This solid mix of s'mores and girl empowerment is encouraging but never saccharine."—Kirkus Reviews
A heartwarming story about the joys and pains of friendships and family wrapped up in a rollicking fun camp read! I laughed, I cried, and I couldn't stop turning the pages.—Laurie Friedman, author of the Mallory series
In this touching story, Eileen Moskowitz-Palma perfectly captures the challenges faced by two middle grade girls who must navigate friendships, betrayal, and complicated family dynamics. Thanks to lovable main characters, secrets galore, and an ending that perfectly sets up the next book in the series, Camp Clique is sure to be devoured by readers who will see themselves in Bea and Maisy.—Wendy McLeod MacKnight, author of The Frame-Up and The CopyCat
"Poignant and timely, The Popularity Pact is a series sure to inspire and empower readers. You'll root for both Bea and Maisy in this captivating story about forgiveness."
—Beth Vrabel, award-winning author of Caleb and Kit and the Pack of Dorks series
"Forget Dad's tie and Mom's handbag. A . . . gift for daughters is about 'friendship, acceptance, trust.' It's The Popularity Pact: Camp Clique."—Cindy Adams, Page Six
"This wonderful book gives a great view into the typical life of middle graders...The characters are believable and kids will bond with both Bea and Maisy as this story unfolds. They won't want to put this one down."—The Midwest Book Review