Eileen Moskowitz-Palma
Eileen Moskowitz-Palma, a former elementary school teacher, is an alumna of Sarah Lawrence College’s The Writing Institute, where she teaches Beginner and Intermediate Novel Writing. Eileen lives a vegan-ish lifestyle, unless you count an occasional bacon cheeseburger, and is a half-marathoner who hopes to be brave enough to one day run the full. She lives in Bronxville, NY, with her college sweetheart, Douglas, their teen daughter, Molly, and her Wire Fox Terrier, Oscar, who is one snaggle-tooth away from being a doggy model.Read More
By the Author
The Popularity Pact: Camp Clique
In the blink of a summer, Bea goes from having a best friend and a place she belongs to being dropped and invisible, eating lunch…