Preface

"If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern."

—william blake the marriage of heaven and hell

Inspired by Blake, Aldous Huxley described his experiences with altered states of consciousness in his book The Doors of Perception (from which the rock group the Doors took their name). The experiences Huxley wrote about in that book, and in his other works, were a result of taking psychedelics. Following Blake's poetic observation, Huxley realized, while in an altered state of awareness, that the brain basically behaves as a reducing valve, acting as a filter of Blake's Infinite: "What comes out at the other end is a measly trickle of the kind of consciousness which will help us to stay alive on the surface of this particular planet." In other words, our brains and bodies try to regulate the full power of our consciousness. But occasionally widening this valve, as humans have sought to do since the beginning of recorded history, gives us a glimpse into the Infinite.

The profound experiences that Blake and Huxley so eloquently and poetically express are vital to me and have enhanced me in living a full life. When laws were being enacted in the 1960s to make sure that psychedelic drugs were made illegal, I was troubled, outraged, and motivated to take action. When I considered the legislation seeking to curtail access to and use of psychedelics, I thought: They can outlaw drugs, but CONSCIOUSNESS CANNOT BE OUTLAWED! Not even altered states of consciousness! I believed by assembling and compiling into book form at least a short list of ways to get high without drugs, I could make sure that these extraordinary states of being would be available to all. I published this compilation as The Book of Highs in 1973.

In the decades since, much has changed in the ways we get high and how we treat altered states. After decades of being described as unworthy of research, psychedelics are, once again, being investigated and experimented with in order to discern their applicability to many important aspects of life, such as end-of-life anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders. And the general condition of altered states of consciousness is now the subject and focus of much new attention. Consider the consciousness-hacking movement, which focuses on how technology can help us reach altered states (for examples, see this book's entries on the Mutual Wave Machine and exciting advancements in Biofeedback). As someone wrote me recently: "We're living in the golden age of getting high—there's no better time for a revised edition of your book."

I welcomed the opportunity to extend and expand The Book of Highs, with connections to modern technology like virtual reality, video games, and the ever-expanding world of the web. While the original book directed readers to film archives and vinyl records, this new edition offers YouTube and Spotify playlists with recordings, chants, films, and animated illusions. So much is available to all of us now, we need only seek out our passions and what we want to know, and infinite resources are there for us to use and enjoy. Even as pernicious drug laws are revamped, changed, and rescinded, the myriad approaches to getting high deserve more scrutiny, focus, and exploration. New highs will be born anew in the future, as people seek adventures in consciousness and being. Here's hoping this book will inform, delight, and serve many.

—edward rosenfeld, april 2018

chapter 1

Awareness

1 Concentration

Focusing and staying with it.

The development of concentration—that is, our ability to direct our attention at will—is germane to many of the techniques and methods described in this book. We usually go through our days paying little attention to our environment. It is only occasionally that we actually "take in" a particular object, image, thought, or person. We fail, almost always, to concentrate.

Concentration means learning to focus; it means training ourselves, through practice, to "stay with" the object of our attention despite distraction; it means staying with a subject and "mastering" our relationship with the subject. (This does not mean mastering the subject! Real concentration indicates a relationship of equality, an I-Thou relationship with the subject.)

Our attention should be directed toward the field, both interior and exterior, of our environment. That field is made up of Gestalten—literally, configurations or patterns. In order for these configurations to become meaningful, part of the pattern serves as background so that another part of it will stand out as the foreground. Life itself is a continuum of such changing and transforming figure-ground interactions.

To concentrate means to establish a clear Gestalt, so that the foreground figure stands predominant—clear of the background. Being able to stay with the figure is concentration. Powers of concentration can be developed through practice. Pick a thought, idea, object, and/or person, and stay with it. Devote your attention to it. This is surprisingly difficult. You will generally notice how your attention wanders. Bring the subject back into focus, and stay with it. Remember, the process is more important than the subject of concentration.

Try an experiment: concentrate on one of your fingertips. Carefully examine the lines that are etched there. Treat them as though they were a maze, and choose a beginning and end. Don't resist when your attention fades; stay with your experience. Find out what happens to your concentration when it wanders.

Further Resources

Christmas Humphreys's book Concentration and Meditation is a good general introduction. The first four exercises in Gestalt Therapy by Frederick S. Perls, Ralph Hefferline, and Paul Goodman show how to go about concentrating, from the phenomenological point of view. Other aids may be found in this book under Meditation (No. 14), Yoga (No. 149), and Buddhism (No. 157).

2 Self-awareness

Experience your self.

This section's entries all deal with self-awareness. Not yourself, but your self. Anything that alters consciousness, with or without drugs, provides the potential for increased awareness of your self.

Ride in a car at 60 mph. It seems quite fast at the beginning. Maintain a speed of 60. Your awareness of it will slowly diminish. Then slow down to 30 mph and accelerate back up to 60. Another way to increase awareness of the constant 60 mph speed is to change what you see. Instead of looking ahead onto the road unfolding before you, look down at the road directly beneath. The "slowness" of 60 mph quickly disappears.

So it is with your self. When we continue our usual lifestyles, repeating the same actions over and over, getting tied into habits, not paying attention to either the fine details or the overall general patterns and trends of existence, we don't notice who is living the life. Pay attention, concentrate, tune in to the meaning of your existence. Your life is real. Experience yourself as an animal, part of the species, a biological phenomenon filled with cells and systems and organs, rhythmically crawling, walking, running, rolling, and flying around the surface of the planet. Become ever more aware of how fantastic your universe-presence is. William Blake said, "If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, infinite." As it is.

Further Resources

The methods, techniques, and approaches discussed in this book are meant to be helpful. I have found a combination of phenomenology, existentialism, altered states of consciousness, Zen Buddhism, Gestalt therapy, and planetary awareness to be helpful. Other combinations may help you. Different strokes for different folks.

3 Philosophical awareness

"Perseverance furthers."

Philosophy may be thought of as speculative inquiry into our nature. Through philosophical awareness we focus our attention on the questions and problems brought about by the "facts" of our existence; through philosophical awareness we may be able to effect a relationship with certain manifestations of our lives.

What is it to be alive?

What is the meaning of life?

Who am I?

Am I real?

Who are you?

What is the world (Earth)? Solar system? Galaxy? Universe?

What is knowledge?

One of the major problems in dealing with questions like these is our language. To answer the question: "What is the meaning of life?" an answer must be constructed that begins: "The meaning of life is . . ." Because our language reflects our reality, what we are able to describe can circumscribe what we are able to experience.

Such are the traps that we encounter in attempting to cultivate philosophical awareness. The experience of the Austrian philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein (1889–1951) is a profound example of some of the difficulties of philosophical thought. His two major published works contradict each other. The first, Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus (1921), provides a general and ultimate philosophical theory. His second work, Philosophical Investigations (published posthumously in 1953), rejects any such general theory and examines many individual cases without general comment. As he wrote: "In philosophy we do not draw conclusions . . . philosophy only states what everyone admits."

The attempt to reach conclusions in philosophy, though often frustrating and contradictory, can be liberating. The I Ching says: "Perseverance furthers." See where your limits and contradictions lie. Can you transcend them through thought? Ponder, persevere.

Further Resources

Philosophers of the West are covered in Bertrand Russell's A History of Western Philosophy. Many Eastern philosophies are referred to later in this volume. Contemporary philosophical trends are reviewed in the works of Colin Wilson, in The Age of Complexity by Herbert Kohl, and in Susanne Langer's Philosophy in a New Key.

4 Sensory awareness

You do not have senses; you are your senses.

We receive information from and about our environment through our senses. The primary senses are:

Vision (eyes)

Hearing (ears)

Smell (nose)

Taste (tongue, mouth, and nose)

Touch (skin and tongue)

Our senses continually process an amazing amount of information. Here again, the Gestalt theory of figure-ground formation is important to our understanding. When we open our eyes we observe and focus our visual attention on one subject. The other objects in that same visual field form the background against which that figure stands out.

There are many different methods, techniques, and exercises that can help us to develop our sensory awareness.

The best way to develop the senses is to find out what it's like to live without them. This is called sensory deprivation. Sight lends itself to this experiment best. Select an environment that you know very well—your house, your room, or someplace equally familiar. Close your eyes or wear a blindfold, and sightlessly examine your environment. Pay attention to those senses you use when you cannot see. You will depend on your sense of touch to feel your way around; you may also use your sense of smell ; you will hear sounds to which you rarely pay conscious attention.

Another experiment is to isolate a block of time, say five minutes, during which you will be performing some everyday task or activity (changing your clothes, going to the bathroom, coming home from work, etc.). Pay careful attention to everything that you touch during this period. If you are wearing clothing, examine every point and surface where your skin and clothing touch. Do not do anything with your observations. Stay with what you are feeling.

Now try the same experiment employing the senses of smell and hearing.

We usually associate tasting with food, but there are many other possibilities. We always have some taste in our mouths: our own saliva, pens, glasses, etc. Try paying attention to them and pay special attention to the way utensils such as saucers, bowls, and silverware affect the taste of food with their own separate tastes.

You might select a variety of herbs to taste—parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme—and spend five minutes with each. Taste and stay with the experience of salt, butter, oil, and ketchup. Try butter and caraway seeds, or make up concoctions of your own.

Bernard Gunther developed techniques which attempt to re-establish contact with sensory experience, to quiet compulsive and habitual thought, to end chronic tension, and to help free trapped potential and awareness. Gunther describes two of these exercises:

Blind Shower: Step in the shower and close your eyes. Shampoo your hair. Soap your whole body. Rinse and dry yourself completely before you open your eyes.

Silent Meal: Share a meal with someone or with a group without talking. Listen to sounds; smell, taste, touch, see, feel. Eat some of the meal with your eyes closed. Variations: (1) Eat part of or the whole meal with your hands. (2) Serve one dish, like ice cream or yogurt, that must be eaten without utensils or the use of the hands.

By experiencing your senses, rather than possessing them, you will revitalize your sensory awareness. You do not have senses; you are your senses.

Further Resources

A good introduction to sensory work is provided in the article "Report on Work in Sensory Awareness and Total Functioning" by Charlotte Selver and Charles V. W. Brooks, which appears in Herbert Otto's Explorations in Human Potentialities. Exercises 6 and 13 in Gestalt Therapy by Perls et al., can be helpful. Gunther's techniques for opening up new channels of sensory awareness are described in Sense Relaxation and What to Do Until the Messiah Comes. Also see Joy by William Schutz and the Sensory Awareness Foundation (sensoryawareness.org).

5 Biological awareness

What are we made of?

We often fail to remember that we are an animal species. Our powers of communication have become so great and vast that we have forgotten how recently we left the trees. What is necessary is perspective. A trip to the zoo or, better, a weaponless eco-friendly safari, will remind us that we are biologically linked to the species on our planet. Better organized than some, less peaceful than most, lacking in spontaneity yet exceedingly intelligent—still, we are animals. We are MEAT. We are flesh and cells and neurons and blood, organs and bone and marrow. We are hair and muscle and teeth and secretion and waste. What are we made of? What are we made from? How do we keep making?

Reduce experience to the cellular level. Learn about cells and be your cells; rather, be cells. Be invisible!

Feel your needs, feel your revulsions. Experience your levels and all of your strata. Flow like blood; leap and charge like a nerve impulse across a synapse.

Imagine anthropologists from another world observing and visiting us. What might they find? What words would they use to describe us?

Further Resources

For the topological and geological groundwork consult Gray's Anatomy and Royce's Surface Anatomy. For "meat" considerations see Michael McClure's Meat Science Essays. An extraterrestrial anthropological report is contained in Arthur C. Clarke's Report on Planet Three. For cellular awareness, see Kees Bokes's Cosmic View.

6 Visceral awareness

Know your body. Be a body.

We are systems, and we take totally for granted the fact that hundreds of thousands of "parts" are acting synergistically to keep us in action.

Our systems include:

the skeletal

the muscular

the sensory

the circulatory

the respiratory

the gastrointestinal

the genitourinary

the endocrine

the nervous

Glands, networks, and organs all work cooperatively for your maintenance. All operate without your instructions and without your knowledge.

To get in touch with how your insides work, find out what makes them work. Find out as much as possible through your own concentration. Listen for the pumping of your heart. Zero in on the heat of your liver. Pay attention to the contractions of your stomach. Feel the changes in tension as your urine leaves your bladder.

Know your body.

Be a body.

Further Resources

For some assistance in this area see the resources for Nos. 242–245.

7 Rhythmic and cyclical awareness

Become aware of all your bodily rhythms.

The rhythms and cycles that we experience in our lives are part of a delicate universal balance. Most of our changes, like sleeping, waking, becoming hungry, eating, etc., are connected to the permutations in our solar system, especially those involved in the relationship between the earth, the sun, and moon. Other rhythms include those influenced by cosmic rays, electromagnetic fields, gravity, and planetary motion. The most important rhythm, the most meaningful cycle on earth, is the circadian or daily rhythm. The word circadian comes from the Latin circa dies—about a day. There are two daily cycles: the solar day, which has 24 hours, and the lunar day, which has 24.8 hours.

Rhythms and cycles direct your sleep and dreams. They vary your body temperature as much as two degrees during each circadian cycle. Your blood, blood sugar, urine, hormones, energy, and stress all flow to prescribed rhythms.

Sense and feel your rhythmic cycles, stay in touch with them. Be your rhythms. Feel your body temperature at 99 degrees Fahrenheit, at the peak of your daily cycle. Know that when you sleep your temperature is near 97 degrees Fahrenheit.

The adrenal hormones function so that dinner has a more pronounced aroma than lunch or breakfast. Noises sound louder at night, and bright lights are easier to tolerate after you've slept. As the day progresses, your steroid levels decrease and your ability to make sensory discriminations diminishes.

The moon controls many aspects of life. The tides obey the pull of the moon, as do the menstrual cycles of women. At the beginning of this moon cycle there is a buildup of tension as well as an increase in bodily fluids. After the periodic cycle is complete, there is a release from this tension and a sense of well-being.

Police have noted that crimes of violence and passion increase during the full moon and the new moon.

Energy levels also change with the seasons. Tune in to your body's storing and spending of energy. When you are depressed, examine your sleep cycle; check your internal clock. Become aware of all your bodily rhythms.

Further Resources

See Gay Gaer Luce's Body Time and R. Ward's The Living Clocks. There is also a vast array of apps available for tracking your body's cycles, particularly for women's menstruation, such as Clue (helloclue.com) or Planned Parenthood's Spot On (spotontracker.org).

8 Planetary awareness

Contemplating our extraordinary home of Earth.

It's easy to forget that we are living on the surface of a planet. We cannot truly feel the immense pull of gravity, we cannot see or feel the Earth spin (see Culturally based visual illusions, No. 28), we may never experience parts of our far-reaching, diverse globe firsthand (oceans, rainforests, deserts).

Take a moment to contemplate our extraordinary home: We live in a small envelope of protective (and destructive) gases that surrounds the outer surface of a medium-size planet. That supportive envelope also maintains a variety of vegetables and minerals which in turn maintain us in our universe. The key to this system, as to all systems in the universe, is the relative transformation of energy. Prior to humankind's acute posttribal awareness of energy, we had no problem maintaining a balanced relationship with the planet's energy transformations. But since the beginning of urban culture, the rapidly expanding development of the modern world has upset the balance of many Earth systems.

Unfortunately, being aware of our planet is now intertwined with being aware of its destruction. We have destroyed the old ecology; it will never live again. We are creating, without conscious ecological direction, a new environmental system that will eventually destroy our species, as global warming demonstrates on a near-daily basis. Awareness of climate change, species extinction, and other dangerous trends has grown and spread in the twenty-first century, and agreements between nations have been reached to achieve changes. But there's still so much more that needs to be done.

If humanity is to survive, a new, consciously created, anticipated, participatory, planetary ecology must be achieved, for it has become impossible to "return" to the old Earth ecology. Many issues are bound up in domains that seem far from the environment and ecology, like the complications from installed base, wealth aggregation, and political disfunction.

Planet Earth has enough energy at hand, through wind, waves, the Sun, and other clean-energy approaches to satisfy global energy needs. But weaning the planet from the bad energy extraction habits of the past is difficult and many needed changes would threaten the 1 percent of the planet's population who control much of Earth's wealth. Changing policy is difficult, especially on a global basis. When we all face grave, life-threatening issues, however, we have a history of coming up with workable solutions. The control of the use of nuclear weapons since World War II is, so far, a good and inspiring example of what can be done to deal with imminent threats. Other solutions, which may seem radical or even over the top, like E. O. Wilson's suggestion to reserve a large fraction of the planet's surface in its wildness, may point us all in the directions in which we will have to go to continue to enjoy ecological/planetary awareness and life on Earth.

As complex and busy as our daily lives are, just contemplating our animal life on the surface of this awesome and beautiful planet, spinning through the universe, can provide an altered state of awareness, right now! Take a moment to remember all the beautiful details of the home we call Earth and its place in the vast universe. Your life depends on it.

Further Resources

All of the works of Buckminster Fuller and John McHale are essential in this area. Especially helpful are the World Design Science Decade Documents (1–6). The best introduction to current thought in ecology is The Subversive Science, edited by Paul Shepard and Daniel McKinley. Boeke's Cosmic View covers the entire universe, macrocosmically and microcosmically, in forty simple but wonderfully effective pictures. For a view of the ecological situation under our feet see Rudolf Geiger's The Climate Near the Ground. Barry Commoner reviews contemporary problems of ecology and speaks forcefully about their solutions in The Closing Circle. For a contemporary take on climate and planetary awareness, see Elizabeth Kolbert's The Sixth Extinction.

9 Short-lived phenomena

Eruptions, earthquakes, tsunamis, and more.

Mice plagues, lost tribes, black snow, bird irruptions, meteorite finds, volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, earthquakes, tornadoes, hurricanes, beached whales, fireballs, butterfly invasions, and comets are all short-lived phenomena.

The appearance and experience of such phenomena have the propensity to shake you up and jolt you out of your normal state of consciousness. Anyone who has witnessed, live, one of these kinds of events can attest to their intensity and mind- and body-altering capacities.

Further Resources

Information on such occurrences was once reported by the Smithsonian Institution's Center for Short-Lived Phenomena. The Smithsonian archives (siarchives.si.edu/blog) provides a brief history of the center. Apparently, after some restructuring CSLP became the Scientific Event Alert Network (SEAN), and SEAN went on to become the Global Volcanism Program, which is based at the National Museum of Natural History.

10 Semantic awareness

"The limits of my language are the limits of my world."

—Ludwig Wittgenstein

When we communicate our ideas, thoughts, and opinions to each other, our words carry powerful messages. These messages may not be communicated through pronunciation or grammatical structure; but they are always present in how we say what we say. A good example of this is the salutation "Hi, slowpoke!" jokingly spoken by the jealous observer to the runner just finishing a workout. Even though it seems to have been said in jest, here the message is in the literal meaning of the words. The speaker has revealed his secret jealousy.

Other indicators of semantic awareness are attention to whether our language is general or specific; whether it judges or shows objectivity; and whether the attitude contained in our words shows an open or a closed stance.

A good experiment is to set aside one day for taking everything said to you exactly at face value. Even when people are kidding you, respond as though they are giving you a sermon. If someone says something sarcastic or facetious, treat it as though they had shared a most profound insight with you. The point of this experiment is to show that people almost always say exactly what they mean, even when they conceal it in sarcasm or facetiousness.

Another good experiment is to set aside a day in which you take pains to make sure every sentence you speak is a complete one. Every sentence you hear should also be complete. If someone says something to you in an incomplete sentence, take it upon yourself to finish it.