Edward Rosenfeld is a writer, editor, and technology consultant based in New York. A founding editor of Omni magazine, he has written three volumes on neural networks, edited An Oral History of Gestalt Therapy, and penned the libretto to the opera Huxley's Last Trip. As psychedelics became illegal, he originally wrote The Book of Highs in 1973to focus on ways to alter consciousness without drugs.
