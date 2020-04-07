Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Healing Your Thyroid Naturally
Dr. Emily Lipinski¿s Comprehensive Guide
A complete guide to improving thyroid health through diet and other natural remediesRead More
Emily Lipinski is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine; she also has thyroid disease. She struggled for years to get a correct diagnosis and then to control her symptoms. Through devoting herself to research, and working with her own patients, she found that healing the thyroid requires much more than prescription medication. A no-nonsense companion for the millions of thyroid disease sufferers, Healing Your Thyroid Naturally incorporates the latest research in thyroid health while also offering a practical plan. Starting with an easy-to-grasp “Thyroid 101” chapter, Dr. Lipinski highlights many topics that are integral to understanding thyroid health, including:
- an overview of key tests and medications
- surprising sources of thyroid toxicity-and what to do about them
- how some of the biggest health trends pertain to thyroid health, including: intermittent fasting, the keto diet, and CBD use, as well as herbs and supplements
- cutting edge treatments and therapies
Edition: Unabridged
