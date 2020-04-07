Healing Your Thyroid Naturally

an overview of key tests and medications

surprising sources of thyroid toxicity-and what to do about them

how some of the biggest health trends pertain to thyroid health, including: intermittent fasting, the keto diet, and CBD use, as well as herbs and supplements

cutting edge treatments and therapies

Emily Lipinski is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine; she also has thyroid disease. She struggled for years to get a correct diagnosis and then to control her symptoms. Through devoting herself to research, and working with her own patients, she found that healing the thyroid requires much more than prescription medication. A no-nonsense companion for the millions of thyroid disease sufferers,y incorporates the latest research in thyroid health while also offering a practical plan. Starting with an easy-to-grasp “Thyroid 101” chapter, Dr. Lipinski highlights many topics that are integral to understanding thyroid health, including:With the Thyroid Healing Diet, a customizable, food-based plan to help you reclaim your energy and your health, and 50 recipes to get you started, you will find improved energy, digestion; reduction of thyroid antibody levels; balanced mood; and even weight loss. In short,provides all the tools you need to take charge of your health and restore balance.