Healing Your Thyroid Naturally

Dr. Emily Lipinski¿s Comprehensive Guide

by

A complete guide to improving thyroid health through diet and other natural remedies

Emily Lipinski is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine; she also has thyroid disease. She struggled for years to get a correct diagnosis and then to control her symptoms. Through devoting herself to research, and working with her own patients, she found that healing the thyroid requires much more than prescription medication. A no-nonsense companion for the millions of thyroid disease sufferers, Healing Your Thyroid Naturally incorporates the latest research in thyroid health while also offering a practical plan. Starting with an easy-to-grasp “Thyroid 101” chapter, Dr. Lipinski highlights many topics that are integral to understanding thyroid health, including:
  • an overview of key tests and medications
  • surprising sources of thyroid toxicity-and what to do about them
  • how some of the biggest health trends pertain to thyroid health, including: intermittent fasting, the keto diet, and CBD use, as well as herbs and supplements
  • cutting edge treatments and therapies
With the Thyroid Healing Diet, a customizable, food-based plan to help you reclaim your energy and your health, and 50 recipes to get you started, you will find improved energy, digestion; reduction of thyroid antibody levels; balanced mood; and even weight loss. In short, Healing Your Thyroid Naturally provides all the tools you need to take charge of your health and restore balance.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diseases / Endocrine System

On Sale: December 22nd 2020

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9780306873652

Hachette Go
What's Inside

