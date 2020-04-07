Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dr. Emily Lipinski, ND, HBSc
Dr. Emily Lipinski is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine. She completed her undergraduate degree in biology and her thesis at Dalhousie University in Halifax, NS. She went on to complete her degree of naturopathic medicine at the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto, ON.Read More
By the Author
Healing Your Thyroid Naturally
A complete guide to improving thyroid health through diet and other natural remedies Emily Lipinski is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine; she also has thyroid…