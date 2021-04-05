The author of the revolutionary The Microbiome Diet connects the dots between gut and thyroid health, explores the critical and yet little-known condition NTIS, and offers a four- week plan for healing.



Dr. Raphael Kellman is one of the pioneers in the field of microbiome medicine. In his previous books, he's helped readers to achieve long term weight loss, emotional and neurological equilibrium, and overall health through careful attention to their microbiome and the gut-brain connection. Now, with Microbiome Thyroid, Dr. Kellman addresses thyroid health, focusing on a previously rarely recognized contributor to thyroid disorders. In Dr. Kellman's extensive practice, he's identified key causes of low thyroid: general hypothyroidism; Hashimoto's thyroiditis; and Non-thyroidal Illness Syndrome (NTIS). It's this last cause, an underdiagnosed and often unrecognized contributor to thyroid disease, which Dr. Kellman explores in Microbiome Thyroid.

Most doctors aren't aware of NTIS, even though as many as 20% of people diagnosed with Hashimoto's may suffer from this illness. NTIS can be the result of serious chronic illness or inflammation, and may cause unexplained fatigue, memory issues, problems with focus and decision making, and even dementia. However, Dr. Kellman's clinical expertise has shown that NTIS is a far more common condition than statistics would indicate, and his highly successful protocols have given thousands of patients a path to health.

With a proven four week plan that focuses on the four P's of endocrine health: Prebiotic, Probiotic, Parabiotic, and Purpose. Microbiome Thyroid helps you take control of your environment, your diet, and your life, guiding you toward the right diagnosis, the right treatment, and overall hormone balance.