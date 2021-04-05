From the author of the revolutionary The Microbiome Diet, the first book to identify a little-known root cause of low thyroid–and a four week plan for healing
Dr. Raphael Kellman is one of the pioneers in the field of microbiome medicine. In his previous books, he’s helped readers to achieve long term weight loss, emotional and neurological equilibrium, overall health through careful attention to their microbiome and the gut-brain connection. Now, with Microbiome Thyroid, Kellman addresses thyroid health, focusing on a previously rarely recognized contributor to thyroid disorders. In Dr. Kellman’s extensive practice, he’s identified key causes of low thyroid: general hypothyroidism; Hashimoto’s thyroiditis; and Non-thyroidal Illness Syndrome (NTIS). It’s this last cause, an underdiagnosed and often unrecognized contributor to thyroid disease, which Dr. Kellman explores in Microbiome Thyroid.
Most doctors aren’t aware of NTIS, even though as many as 20% of people diagnosed with Hashimoto’s may suffer from this illness. NTIS can be the result of serious chronic illness or inflammation, and may cause unexplained fatigue, memory issues, problems with focus and decision making, and even dementia. However, Dr. Kellman’s clinical expertise has shown that NTIS is a far more common condition than statistics would indicate, and his highly successful protocols have given thousands of patients a path to health.
With a proven four week plan that focuses on the four P’s of endocrine health: Prebiotic, Probiotic, Parabiotic, and Purpose. Microbiome Thyroid helps you take control of your environment, your diet, and your life, guiding you toward the right diagnosis, the right treatment, and overall hormone balance.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Raphael Kellman
"After decades of treating patients for depression, gastrointestinal problems, low thyroid, and a multitude of other 'mysterious' ailments, pioneer in holistic and functional medicine Dr. Raphael Kellman has connected the dots between the brain, the gut, the microbiome, and the thyroid. The Whole Brain offers his groundbreaking plan to diminish anxiety and depression-and to give you more energy and vitality."—Izabella Wentz, PharmD, FASCP, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Hashimoto's Protocol
"Dr. Kellman is a rare kind of doctor. An innovative functional medicine physician? Indeed, he is that--but he helps his patients heal with the spiritual wisdom of a Rabbi. His latest book, The WholeBrain, connects the dots between your gut, microbiome, thyroid, and brain. Not only does it present actionable lifestyle remedies to help you heal physically and mentally it also offers a deeply spiritual understanding of the will to heal."—Dave Asprey, Founder and CEO of Bulletproof
"Dr. Kellman has long been on the cutting-edge of health and science. Now, he introduces his groundbreaking concept of The Whole Brain: If you want to improve brain function--if you want your mind to be focused, your memory to be sharp, and your mood to be hopeful--start with a healthier microbiome, heal your gut, and balance your thyroid. This book will show you how."—Dr. Terry Wahls, author of The Wahls Protocol: A Radical New Way to Treat All Chronic Autoimmune Conditions
"In The Whole Brain, Dr. Raphael Kellman shares his groundbreaking research, showing the intimate connections between the gut, microbriome, thyroid, and brain, and then offers a proven, holistic plan that doesn't rely on prescription medication."—Mark Hyman, MD, Director of Cleveland Clinic's Center for Functional Medicine, the Founder of The UltraWellness Center, ten-time #1 New York Times bestselling author