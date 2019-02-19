The Jeremiah Study Bible, NKJV Large Print Edition
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Jeremiah Study Bible, NKJV Large Print Edition

What It Says. What It Means. What It Means For You.

by

Worthy Books Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781617956744

USD: $69.99  /  CAD: $88.99

ON SALE: November 24th 2015

Genre: Nonfiction / Study Aids / Study Guides

PAGE COUNT: 2104

Select a format:

Hardcover Large Print
Leather/fine binding Leather/fine binding Leather/fine binding See All
Drawn from more than 40 years of study, Dr. David Jeremiah, one of America’s leading Bible teachers, has produced a deeply personal and comprehensive study Bible packed with features specifically focused to help you discover what Scripture says, what Scripture means and, most importantly, what Scripture means for you. The Jeremiah Study Bible presents the best of biblical insight and study tools along with clear, practical application to bring about authentic transformation in your life.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews