The Jeremiah Study Bible, NKJV: Gray and Purple LeatherLuxe Limited Edition
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Jeremiah Study Bible, NKJV: Gray and Purple LeatherLuxe Limited Edition

What It Says. What It Means. What It Means For You.

by

Worthy Books

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Leather/fine binding / ISBN-13: 9781546001607

USD: $79.99  /  CAD: $101.99

ON SALE: April 26th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Bibles / New King James Version / Study

PAGE COUNT: 1984

Select a format:

Leather/fine binding
Leather/fine binding Leather/fine binding Leather/fine binding See All

What it says. What it means. What it means for you.

The word-for-word accuracy, literary excellence, and depth of meaning found in the NKJV text alongside the teaching of Dr. David Jeremiah

creates a dynamic, easy to understand Bible that focuses on the complete biblical message and what it says, what it means, and what it

means for you. The result is The Jeremiah Study Bible: NKJV that can be read and used by all Christians who want to grow in their faith by

going deeper into God's Word.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews