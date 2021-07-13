Our relationship with food is filled with confusion and insecurity. Vegan or carnivore? Vegetarian or gluten-free? Keto or Mediterranean? Fasting or Paleo? Every day we hear about a new ingredient that is good or bad, a new diet that promises everything. But the secret to becoming healthier, losing weight, living an energetic life, and healing the planet has nothing to do with counting calories or feeling deprived — the key is re‑learning how to eat like a human.
This means finding food that is as nutrient-dense as possible, and preparing that food using methods that release those nutrients and make them bioavailable to our bodies, which is exactly what allowed our ancestors to not only live but thrive. In Eat Like a Human, archaeologist and chef Dr. Bill Schindler draws on cutting-edge science and a lifetime of research to explain how nutrient density and bioavailability are the cornerstones of a healthy diet. He shows readers how to live like modern “hunter-gatherers” by using the same strategies our ancestors used — as well as techniques still practiced by many cultures around the world — to make food as safe, nutritious, bioavailable, and delicious as possible.
With each chapter dedicated to a specific food group, in‑depth explanations of different foods and cooking techniques, and concrete takeaways, as well as 75+ recipes, Eat Like a Human will permanently change the way you think about food, and help you live a happier, healthier, and more connected life.
“Archaeology too often fails to explore what our ancestors ate, overlooking the most fundamental part of the story of human evolution. This adventure-rich masterpiece explores living guardians of ancient culinary wisdom, filling a much-needed void that prods at the status quo of nutrition in a quietly powerful way.”—Cate Shanahan, MD, author of Deep Nutrition
“Anthropologist Dr. Bill Schindler offers sage eating advice and recipes from our ancestors. He encourages us to consider the cultural context of our consumption from surprising perspectives, with stories from his extensive travels to learn from indigenous peoples and their traditional diets. Bill invites us to eat dirt, not our greens; to reconsider nutrient-dense offal; and not to drink the USDA-recommended three glasses of milk a day, but to turn them into cheese instead!”—David Asher, author of The Art of Natural Cheesemaking