Dr. Bill Schindler is an internationally known prehistoric and experimental archaeologist and primitive technologist who teaches anthropology at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, where he founded and directs the Eastern Shore Food Lab, an innovative teaching and learning space dedicated to reconnecting people with their food and traditional and ancient foodways. His work is currently the focus of Wired magazine’s YouTube series, “Basic Instincts,” and he co-starred in the National Geographic Channel series “The Great Human Race,” which aired in 2016 in 171 countries. Dr. Schindler has also been featured on CNN, Maryland Public Television, National Public Radio’s Weekend Edition, and NPR’s Here and Now, RTE (Ireland’s national network), BBC Mundo, and BBC Persia (online, radio, and television) in addition to American podcasts like Milk Street Radio, Peak Human, and The Academic Minute. Dr. Schindler's work has appeared in the Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Baltimore Sun, The Times of London, The Times South Africa, The Irish Times, Tuko News (Kenya), The Daily Mirror (London), and The Japan Times, in addition to foreign language publications around the world.