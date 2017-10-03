Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE GIDEON CREW SERIES:
"Preston & Child take all of the various elements from classic horror and sci-fi films and novels and spin them together to write what begins as an action adventure, but soon delves into paranoid terror ... scary good fun."—Associated Press, on BEYOND THE ICE LIMIT
"Preston and Child have been in the business of keeping secrets for years now and simply no one's better at knowing just how long to keep them... wildly entertaining and lightening paced... impossible to put down."
—Providence Sunday Journal, on THE LOST ISLAND
The eponymous Gideon Crew would be equally comfortable smack in a Ludlum tempest or striding onto the set of the Ocean's Eleven franchise. Preston and Child have crafted an electrifying, riveting thriller on which I could continue to heap praise, but instead I will just offer this: Read the book! And we can all look forward to the next appearance of Mr. Gideon Crew in the not-so-distant future."—David Baldacci, on Gideon's Sword
"One wild, series-ending adventure.... cleverly plotted...This is a great cap on the series."
—Kirkus (Starred Review)
"Entertaining...Fans of the Indiana Jones movies
will find plenty to like."
—Publishers Weekly
will find plenty to like."
"Look up adventure in the dictionary and you're likely to find a picture of Doug Preston and Lincoln Child for reasons that are all on display in 'The Pharaoh Key'....This is lightning-paced, action-thriller writing of the highest order, a throwback to the best of Alistair MacLean and reminiscent of James Rollins and Brad Meltzer at their best."—Providence Sunday Journal
"[THE PHARAOH KEY] invokes classic adventure novels from the early 20th century. Mystery after mystery builds into a finale that even savvy readers won't see coming. If this truly is the last Gideon Crew novel, the authors have ended his escapades in grand style; fans will rejoice and newcomers will appreciate the sheer scope of everything."—The Associated Press
"As always with this team, Preston & Child have done their homework and taken a very interesting relic in order to produce, once again, a story that will have readers thrilled and excited and begging (still) for more of their creations to come as fast as possible."
Amy Lignor, Suspense Magazine
The Pharaoh Key
Don’t miss the this exciting, New York Times bestselling adventure from Preston & Child, in which the secrets of a mysterious ancient tablet may point the way to untold treasure–or unspeakable danger.
“I just want to be crystal clear about this: if it has value, we’re gonna steal it. Are you with me?”
Effective Engineering Solutions has been inexplicably shut down and the head of the company, Eli Glinn, has all but vanished. Fresh off a diagnosis that gives him only months to live, Gideon Crew is contacted by one of his coworkers at EES, Manuel Garza, who tells him the two have mere hours to collect their belongings before the office closes forever. After years of dedicated service and several high-risk missions, theirs seems like the most ignoble of terminations-until Gideon and Garza happen upon an incredible discovery.
After centuries of silence, a code-breaking machine at EES has cracked the long-awaited translation of a centuries-old stone tablet, the Phaistos Disc, that dates back to an otherwise completely unknown, ancient civilization. The mysteries of the message itself hint at incredible treasures, and perhaps even a world-altering secret. No one remains at EES to take on this most remarkable mission but Gideon and Garza. The two agree to solve the mystery of the disc’s message and split the spoils: the perfect parting gift their employer doesn’t know he has given.
What lies at the end of the trail may save Gideon’s life-or bring it to a sudden, shocking close. As Gideon and Garza soon discover, some missions are more dangerous than others. But as Gideon has proved again and again, there’s no such thing as too great a risk when you’re living on borrowed time.