The Lost Island
A Gideon Crew Novel
Description
Gideon Crew–brilliant scientist, master thief–is living on borrowed time. When his mysterious employer, Eli Glinn, gives him an eyebrow-raising mission, he has no reason to refuse. Gideon’s task: steal a page from the priceless Book of Kells, now on display in New York City and protected by unbreakable security.
Accomplishing the impossible, Gideon steals the parchment–only to learn that hidden beneath the gorgeously illuminated image is a treasure map dating back to the time of the ancient Greeks. As they ponder the strange map, they realize that the treasure it leads to is no ordinary fortune. It is something far more precious: an amazing discovery that could perhaps even save Gideon’s life.
Together with his new partner, Amy, Gideon follows a trail of cryptic clues to an unknown island in a remote corner of the Caribbean Sea. There, off the hostile and desolate Mosquito Coast, the pair realize the extraordinary treasure they are hunting conceals an even greater shock-a revelation so profound that it may benefit the entire human race . . . if Gideon and Amy can survive.
Praise
"The action zigzags like an out-of-control rocket toward a double-deceptive conclusion."—Kirkus Reviews on Gideon's Corpse
"Gideon, an engaging fellow from the get-go, lives up to his initial promise, demonstrating an intelligence and resourcefulness that should endear him to adventure fans."—Booklist on Gideon's Corpse
"Like Michael Crichton, Preston and Child weave their stories at a thrilling pace...Preston and Child never fail to entertain. And GIDEON'S CORPSE is a thriller that ranks high among their many co-authored offerings to date."—BookReporter.com
"Preston and Child deliver a tight, literate thriller...The writing is fast-paced and cinematic."—New Mexico Magazine on Gideon's Corpse
"Ever timely and provocative, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child have given us yet another one of their taut page-turners in GIDEON'S CORPSE...The issue is never if he'll escape, but how. It's the thrill of the ride that counts, and GIDEON'S CORPSE gives the reader a front seat."
—Albuquerque Journal on Gideon's Corpse
"The writing is taut and intense with twists and turns to surprise even the die-hard thriller fan...the authors make it fresh and original."—RT Reviews on Gideon's Corpse