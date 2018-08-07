From the bestselling “legend” of baking (New York Times), Maida Heatter, a modern-classic collection of her all-time best-loved, tried-and-true recipes





“Happiness is baking cookies. Happiness is giving them away. And serving them, and eating them, talking about them, reading and writing about them, thinking about them, and sharing them with you.”









Happiness Is Baking reproduces Maida’s best-loved recipes in a fully illustrated new edition with a foreword by Dorie Greenspan. Developed for foolproof baking by experienced cooks and novices alice, these recipes bear Maida’s trademark warmth, no-nonsense style, and her promise that they will work every time.





Happiness Is Baking is the perfect gift for anyone who loves baking–or who knows the happiness that comes from a delicious dessert.

Maida Heatter is one of the most iconic and fondly remembered cookbook authors of all time. Her recipes, each a modern classic, are must-haves in every home baker’s bag of tricks: her cookies, cakes, muffins, tarts, pies, and sweets of all kinds range from extravagantly special to the comforting and everyday. Her brown-sugary Budapest Coffee Cake, her minty Palm Beach Brownies, her sophisticated East 62nd Street Lemon Cake, and many other desserts have inspired legions of devotees.