Walt's Imagination
The Life of Walt Disney
Walt Disney’s name is synonymous with family entertainment. Mickey Mouse, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bambi, Disneyland, and numerous other creations have inspired generations of children the world over.
From his childhood in rural Missouri to his legendary stature as a film and television icon, Walt governed his life with imagination, ingenuity, and scrupulous attention to detail. Faced with both public failures and massive success, he revolutionized the art form of animation, always seeking innovative solutions, cutting edge technology, and new ways of storytelling. Devoted to perfection, Walt was not always easy to work with, but no one can deny his profound talent and impact.
Charting Walt’s progression from farm boy to actor to artist, animator, director, and entertainment celebrity, Walt’s own words are presented and contextualized within Doreen Rappaport’s signature compelling prose. Illustrated with vivid authenticity by animator/painter John Pomeroy, this stunning entry in the award-winning Big Words series reveals a man of deep and varied passions with a constantly evolving vision, and a storyteller above all.
PRAISE FOR TO DARE MIGHTY THINGS
School Library Journal Best Book of 2013
Bank Street Best Children's Book of 2014
2014 The Bulletin of the Center for Children's Books Blue Ribbon
2013 New York Public Library's "One Hundred Titles for Reading and Sharing"
2014 Green Earth Book Award Shortlist
PRAISE FOR MARTIN'S BIG WORDS
2002 Caldecott Honor Book
2002 Coretta Scott King Honor Book
Child Magazine Best Book of 2001
New York Times Book Review Best Illustrated Children's Book of 2001
* "Theodore Roosevelt's big ideas and big personality come together in this splendid picture-book biography."—Booklist, starred review
* "[T]his lavish picture-book biography deftly captures the legendary man's bold, exuberant nature. . . . A truly inspiring tribute to a seemingly larger-than-life U.S. president."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
"This celebration of Walt's ingenuity and imagination covers the scope of his many visions while also making it to clear to young readers that he had to work hard and take risks to make his dreams come true."—Booklist (starred review)
* "Exceptional art, along with Rappaport's and Lincoln's words, makes this a fine celebration of a man who needs little introduction."—Booklist, starred review
* "Once again Rappaport celebrates a noble, heroic life in powerful, succinct prose, with prominent, well-chosen, and judiciously placed quotes that both instruct and inspire."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "Even familiar political figures can get bold new treatments, as this dramatic picture-book biography shows...an exciting introduction to a well-loved leader."—Booklist, starred review
PRAISE FOR FREDERICK'S JOURNEY
* "Rappaport has fashioned an accessible, even riveting biography of the great 19th-century American."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
PRAISE FOR HELEN'S BIG WORLD
* "Stirring and awe-inspiring."—The Horn Book, starred review
* "While there are many books available about Helen Keller for this age group, this title offers a unique and beautiful perspective on her life."—School Library Journal, starred review
PRAISE FOR JACK'S PATH OF COURAGE
"[An] inspiring portrait."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR JOHN'S SECRET DREAMS
"This beautiful and stirring tribute will surely send readers to bookshelves and the music stores to learn more about the man."—School Library Journal
PRAISE FOR MARTIN'S BIG WORDS
* "A stunning, reverent tribute."—School Library Journal, starred review
PRAISE FOR TO DARE MIGHTY THINGS
* "Concisely written and yet poetic, this is a first purchase for every library."—School Library Journal, starred review