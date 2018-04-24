People I Met at the Gates of Heaven

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Don Piper is a 15-year veteran of the Radio and Television broadcasting industry, an ordained minister for more than 33 years, a coauthor of 4 books that have sold more than 9 million copies. (90 Minutes in Heaven spent 4 years on the New York Times bestsellers list.), the winner of the 2006 EPCA Platinum Award and the first-ever recipient the Retailers Choice Backlist Award in 2009. Don was the subject of a 2015 theatrical motion picture based on his bestselling book 90 Minutes in Heaven by Giving Films/Universal Studios Home Entertainment, a columnist for various newspapers, a sought-after contributor to a myriad of books, composing chapters, forewords, and prefaces, an on-camera and voice-over talent, with hundreds of radio and TV commercials to his credit. He lives with his wife in Pasadena, Texas.

Cecil Murphey has published 140 books, fiction and nonfiction. Murphey has received many awards for his writing, including: Golden Medallion, Foreword Bronze, Silver Angel Award twice, three-time winner of the Dixie Counsel of Authors and Journalists, Extraordinary Service Award from the American Society of Authors and Journalists, and Lifetime Achievement Award from the Advanced Writers and Speakers Association for his contributions to publishing. Cecil lives in Tucker, GA.
This is the book you've been waiting for! Picking up where bestselling 90 Minutes in Heaven left off, Don Piper reveals for the first time the sacred, intimate details of the people who met him at the gates of heaven and the profound impact they had on his faith on earth.

 

In this incredible follow-up to his eight-million-copy bestseller, 90 Minutes in Heaven, Don Piper shares untold stories about his encounters with people who greeted him at the gates of heaven, and offers powerful insights about the way for us to live our lives on earth.

 

Don Piper’s unforgettable account of a horrific car accident that took his life, and what happened next has riveted more than eight million readers. Something happened as he shared his story in the years since. Not only did Piper realize he had more to tell, he had yet to share the most sacred and intimate details of his time in heaven about the people who met him at the gates. “I have never left a speaking engagement without people wanting to know more,” he said in THE PEOPLE I MET IN HEAVEN, Piper takes readers deeper into his experience, which includes never-before-told encounters with the people who met him when he arrived in heaven-those who helped him on his journey that led to the entrance to God’s heavenly home. Even more, Piper recounts the majesty of heaven and the glorious reunion that awaits us there. He offers practical insights, inspiration, and a challenging call that while we’re on earth we need to obey Jesus’ command to “go and make disciples of all nations.”

 

This is the book you've been waiting for! Picking up where bestselling 90 Minutes in Heaven left off, Don Piper reveals for the first time the sacred, intimate details of the people who met him at the gates of heaven and the profound impact they had on his faith on earth.

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

On Sale: November 6th 2018

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549199783

Edition: Unabridged