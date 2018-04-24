Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cecil Murphey

New York Times best-selling author and international speaker Cecil Murphey has written or cowritten more than 100 books, including the runaway bestseller 90 Minutes in Heaven (with Don Piper) and Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (with Dr. Ben Carson). His books have sold millions of copies, been translated into more than forty languages, and brought hope and encouragement to countless people around the world.
