Cecil Murphey
New York Times best-selling author and international speaker Cecil Murphey has written or cowritten more than 100 books, including the runaway bestseller 90 Minutes in Heaven (with Don Piper) and Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story (with Dr. Ben Carson). His books have sold millions of copies, been translated into more than forty languages, and brought hope and encouragement to countless people around the world.
By the Author
People I Met at the Gates of Heaven
This is the book you've been waiting for! Picking up where bestselling 90 Minutes in Heaven left off, Don Piper reveals for the first time…
Encuentre el sentido cuando la vida no lo tenga
El querido autor Cecil Murphey permite a los lectores descubrir lo bueno de cada situación y mejorar la vida debido a las adversidades.A veces la…