Don Piper is a 15-year veteran of the Radio and Television broadcasting industry, an ordained minister for more than 33 years, a coauthor of 4 books that have sold more than 9 million copies. (90 Minutes in Heaven spent 4 years on the New York Times bestsellers list.), the winner of the 2006 EPCA Platinum Award and the first-ever recipient the Retailers Choice Backlist Award in 2009. Don was the subject of a 2015 theatrical motion picture based on his bestselling book 90 Minutes in Heaven by Giving Films/Universal Studios Home Entertainment, a columnist for various newspapers, a sought-after contributor to a myriad of books, composing chapters, forewords, and prefaces, an on-camera and voice-over talent, with hundreds of radio and TV commercials to his credit. He lives with his wife in Pasadena, Texas.





Cecil Murphey has published 140 books, fiction and nonfiction. Murphey has received many awards for his writing, including: Golden Medallion, Foreword Bronze, Silver Angel Award twice, three-time winner of the Dixie Counsel of Authors and Journalists, Extraordinary Service Award from the American Society of Authors and Journalists, and Lifetime Achievement Award from the Advanced Writers and Speakers Association for his contributions to publishing. Cecil lives in Tucker, GA.