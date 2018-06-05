I’m a Navy SEAL and a member of the elite Night Eagle Security team, so you better believe I take every one of my missions seriously. But this one is different. I’m protecting Frannie – she’s beautiful, fiercely independent, and on the run from her criminal ex-husband. I know he’s dangerous, that he’ll do anything to get Frannie back. But there’s no way I’ll ever let that happen…





Trouble is, I can tell Frannie is hiding something from me. Something big. Since she barely got away from her ex alive, I understand that she’s wary, but I can’t help her if she doesn’t let me in. And no matter how badly I want a future with her, I swore I’d never allow myself to be with someone who doesn’t trust me. But when Frannie’s secret comes out, I have to decide whether her betrayal is enough to make me walk away…or if I’ll protect the woman I love no matter the cost.