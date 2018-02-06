Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lawson
When a fake relationship turns real, this Navy SEAL learns that love can be deadly in this thrilling, fast-paced novel that proves “no one does romantic suspense like Diana Gardin” (Susan Stoker, New York Times bestselling author).
I’m a natural protector, whether I’m guarding political big shots or celebrity VIPs. It’s true that I failed – once. When I was a SEAL, when it mattered most. But that’s never going to happen again. Especially not during my first op with Night Eagle Security. So if there’s one thing my new partner, Indigo Stone, should know, it’s that she’s safe in my hands….
Not that she wants my help. With amber eyes full of intelligence and a body covered in ink, Indigo is one of the toughest people I’ve ever met. But this job has us deep undercover, playing car thieves and lovers, and we’ll have to become pros at faking it. But when feelings turn real, I’m reminded that emotions are dangerous… especially when one wrong move can be deadly.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Fast-paced with plenty of action and romance, readers will be kept entertained to the very end."—Harlequin Junkie on Lawson
"A sensual, action-filled page-turner that evokes waves of emotion....The sexual tension is thick enough to stop bullets....Gardin will add to her fan base with this winning, fast-paced novel."—Publishers Weekly, Starred Review on Sworn to Protect
"No one does Romantic Suspense like Diana Gardin...I was rooting for Ronin and Olive from the very first page."—Susan Stoker, New York Times bestselling author on Promise to Defend
"Gardin has a gift for intrigue and suspense with a mix of unbridled passion and romance, Sworn to Protect sizzles."—Heidi McLaughlin, New York Times bestselling author
"With her usual charm and engaging storytelling Diana Gardin has once again proved why she's my new go-to author."—Rachel Van Dyken, #1 New York Times bestselling author on Last True Hero
"A sexy, brooding hero and a feisty, fierce heroine make for undeniable chemistry and scorching heat between the sheets. You'll be rooting for the characters to get together and to get it together from the very first page."—--Jay Crownover, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author on Man of Honor
"A heart wrenching story of the healing power of love. Gardin handles tough issues with sensitivity and poignant storytelling."—--Marie Meyer, author of The Turning Point, on Man of Honor
"A fast-paced, intriguing story that will keep you glued to your kindle. An absolute must-read!"—Tina, Bookalicious Babes on Sworn to Protect