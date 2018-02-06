When a fake relationship turns real, this Navy SEAL learns that love can be deadly in this thrilling, fast-paced novel that proves “no one does romantic suspense like Diana Gardin” (Susan Stoker, New York Times bestselling author).





I’m a natural protector, whether I’m guarding political big shots or celebrity VIPs. It’s true that I failed – once. When I was a SEAL, when it mattered most. But that’s never going to happen again. Especially not during my first op with Night Eagle Security. So if there’s one thing my new partner, Indigo Stone, should know, it’s that she’s safe in my hands….





Not that she wants my help. With amber eyes full of intelligence and a body covered in ink, Indigo is one of the toughest people I’ve ever met. But this job has us deep undercover, playing car thieves and lovers, and we’ll have to become pros at faking it. But when feelings turn real, I’m reminded that emotions are dangerous… especially when one wrong move can be deadly.