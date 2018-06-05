Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ryder
This Navy SEAL is putting his life – and heart – on the line to protect a woman on the run, but her dangerous secret threatens to destroy them both in this high-octane novel that proves “no one does romantic suspense like Diana Gardin” (Susan Stoker, New York Times bestselling author).Read More
I’m a Navy SEAL and a member of the elite Night Eagle Security team, so you better believe I take every one of my missions seriously. But this one is different. I’m protecting Frannie – she’s beautiful, fiercely independent, and on the run from her criminal ex-husband. I know he’s dangerous, that he’ll do anything to get Frannie back. But there’s no way I’ll ever let that happen…
Trouble is, I can tell Frannie is hiding something from me. Something big. Since she barely got away from her ex alive, I understand that she’s wary, but I can’t help her if she doesn’t let me in. And no matter how badly I want a future with her, I swore I’d never allow myself to be with someone who doesn’t trust me. But when Frannie’s secret comes out, I have to decide whether her betrayal is enough to make me walk away…or if I’ll protect the woman I love no matter the cost.
"Fast-paced with plenty of action and romance, readers will be kept entertained to the very end."—Harlequin Junkie on Lawson
"A sensual, action-filled page-turner that evokes waves of emotion....The sexual tension is thick enough to stop bullets....Gardin will add to her fan base with this winning, fast-paced novel."—Publishers Weekly, Starred Review on Sworn to Protect
"No one does Romantic Suspense like Diana Gardin...I was rooting for Ronin and Olive from the very first page."—Susan Stoker, New York Times bestselling author on Promise to Defend
"Gardin has a gift for intrigue and suspense with a mix of unbridled passion and romance, Sworn to Protect sizzles."—Heidi McLaughlin, New York Times bestselling author
"With her usual charm and engaging storytelling Diana Gardin has once again proved why she's my new go-to author."—Rachel Van Dyken, #1 New York Times bestselling author on Last True Hero
"A sexy, brooding hero and a feisty, fierce heroine make for undeniable chemistry and scorching heat between the sheets. You'll be rooting for the characters to get together and to get it together from the very first page."—--Jay Crownover, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author on Man of Honor
"A heart wrenching story of the healing power of love. Gardin handles tough issues with sensitivity and poignant storytelling."—--Marie Meyer, author of The Turning Point, on Man of Honor
"A fast-paced, intriguing story that will keep you glued to your kindle. An absolute must-read!"—Tina, Bookalicious Babes on Sworn to Protect