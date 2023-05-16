my kind of dish

The word "dish" has many meanings and can signify a variety of things. It still lingers as a compliment for women ("Some dish!"). Dish is also down-and-dirty gossip. And, when a verbal bully shrinks from our sharp rejoinder, we say, "You can dish it out but you can't take it."

But more often than not, when we hear the word, our thoughts turn to food—and usually to comfort food. A covered dish at a church social. A dish of ice cream. A fine fish dish. Deep-dish pie. Actually, the word "dish" does the same for me: it makes me think of simple, satisfying, casual food.

When I told a friend that my new cookbook was called One Good Dish, the response was "So it's about one-dish meals?" Well, yes and no. This book is really an eclectic collection of favorite dishes, some designed to serve one or two, some to feed a table. All are meant to be eaten any time of day, with or without accompaniment. It's a departure from my previous books, which are about "orchestrated" three-course menus. Examining my own eating habits, I realized that while I do enjoy those rustic seasonal multicourse meals, that's not the way I cook and eat day to day. Instead, it's often one good dish and a green salad. Company is welcome.

But there are different ways to gather at the table, and this book reflects that as well. You'll find recipes for snacks, hearty meals, and everything in between. Eggs are featured in many ways; so is good bread. Vegetables play a major role, as do soups. There are meat dishes, too, but in small portions. Some dishes may seem more like tapas than meals, but having several small dishes can be a lovely way to eat. Feel free to combine two or more to make a larger spread—Scorched Sweet Peppers and Onions, Spanish Pork Skewers, and Olive Relish toasts, for example. For a light lunch on a summer day, group Tomato and Egg Salad, Braised Artichoke Antipasto, and Cucumber Spears with Dill. With drinks, serve all three kinds of Salted Nuts along with Mussels on the Half-Shell.

None of these recipes are meant to correspond to a traditional time-of-day-for-a-certain-type-of-food mentality. That is to say, what authority would deny a person a bowl of beans for breakfast or a platter of figs for supper, should that be his or her desire? Midnight is a good time for Spaghetti with Bread Crumbs and Pepper. Tunisian Meatballs are something to make year-round. Rice Porridge with Salted Egg is my kind of comfort food. But then, so is Vegetable Pot-au-feu. For a stellar combination, try pairing Broccoli Rabe Italian-Style with Real Garlic Toast, or serve it as a side dish with steaks or chops.

If it sounds like all these recipes are relatively easy to prepare, they are. And if it seems like the menu is all over the map, it is. The only real requirement for a recipe's inclusion here—wherever it comes from—is for it to be tasty, simple, and real. That's what I mean by one good dish.

There are so many good reasons to stay home and cook. And, even though we may not always have the energy to invest in a complex meal, making one simple, delicious dish (maybe two) is certainly manageable. One good dish, carefully prepared and eaten with pleasure, is an end—and a delight—in itself.

a few good ingredients

Good cooking requires good ingredients, even (or rather, especially) for simple recipes like these. Throughout the book you will see references to good oil, good bread, and so forth. These are the basic elements with which to build a good dish, so they really can't be subpar. It's important not only for flavorful food, but for healthful food as well. Here are some specifics to explain what I mean.

Anchovies: Mediterranean recipes often call for anchovies—either as whole fillets or chopped or mashed—used as seasoning. Although price-friendly grocery store anchovies are fine for melting in warm olive oil, look for high quality anchovies if you want a meatier, sweeter product. Options are salt-packed anchovies from Italy, which require a good rinse as well as deboning; or oil-packed fillets from France or Spain, which are more expensive but worth it.

Bread: There is nothing better than honest, freshly baked bread, and nothing sadder than a tasteless commercial loaf. Happily, good bread is easier to find these days, better bakeries are popping up, and people generally seem to be more interested in hearth-baked, artisanal breads. When I refer to good bread, it means a French- or Italian-style loaf with structure (instead of an airy interior) and a well-burnished, crisp crust. It may be made from either white or whole wheat flour, and should be comprised of only flour, water, salt, and yeast.

Garlic: Fresh garlic is really the only choice. Look for firm heads, best found at farmers' markets. The best garlic is new-crop, available in late spring and summer. Stored winter garlic can often be sprouty or blemished, and it needs a bit of trimming. For the best flavor, peel and chop garlic just before using. Day-old chopped raw garlic acquires a strong oxidized taste. (Recipes calling for meats refrigerated overnight in a garlicky marinade, however, are exempt from this rule.)

Olives: For black olives, seek out the wrinkly oil-cured ones from Sicily or Morocco, Kalamata from Greece, or Niçoise from the South of France. For green olives, try French Picholine or Lucques, Italian Castelvetrano or Bella di Cerignola, or the small Spanish Arbequina. Canned olives are relatively tasteless, so don't bother.

Olive Oil: Olive oil is called for in many of these recipes. When you see "olive oil" in an ingredients list, assume that it is extra virgin, meaning it is from the first "cold" pressing, which makes the best-tasting full-flavored oil. At an Italian grocery or better supermarket, there are many choices labeled extra virgin. Most brands are a blend, perhaps from several producers. These moderately priced oils are appropriate for most kinds of cooking. When a recipe calls for a final drizzle of oil, using a fine single-estate oil (olives picked from only one grove) will greatly enhance the dish. You can buy these in small bottles and reserve them for that special use. Although expensive, they can provide a wonderful fruity or peppery finish. (Don't worry, though: the recipes will still taste fine with a tasty lower-priced oil.)

Salad Greens: Rather than use premixed salad greens, which are often less than fresh, make your own salad combination, using small or medium lettuces. Store-bought so-called spring mix usually contains chard, mustard, and beet greens, along with other greens so small and tender they immediately wilt when dressed. Washing lettuce is a pleasant thing to do, and a customized mixture will contain only what you want. Add arugula, watercress, or other greens too, as desired. If you must have convenience, better to buy straight from growers at farmers markets for a melange of somewhat sturdier (and more recently picked) leaves.

Salt: Salt is essential to good cooking. The recipes in this book have all been tested using additive-free kosher salt (even, ironically, the recipes containing pork). Kosher salt has a mild flavor and its larger sized grains are easy to use. Flaky Maldon salt is also mild and pleasant. But there are many other kinds of salt available. Unrefined sea salt has a higher mineral content, which adds both flavor and nutrients, but can taste saltier. It's good for general cooking but may be best appreciated as a final sprinkle or served in a little dish at the table. Avoid refined iodized table salt, which has a harsh taste.

Vegetables and Fruits: For the best flavor, buy vegetables and fruits in season. Pesticide-free and organic or sustainably grown should always be the first choice. Locally grown produce will always be fresher as well, which means shopping at a farm stand or a store with a commitment to local farmers. If you live in a climate where local produce is limited during much of the year, reach to the back of the pile for the fresh stuff or ask for the most recently shipped. When possible, taste before purchasing.

Water: Good, pure water makes food taste better. Depending on where you live, municipal tap water may contain elements that alter the flavor of foods prepared with it. Filtered water is recommended for making tea, coffee, or other beverages, and for better-tasting water in general. Charcoal filters, such as the inexpensive pitcher-type filters, remove chlorine and a number of impurities. (To remove chlorine only, fill a large container with tap water and leave uncovered overnight. The chlorine gas will dissipate.)

Bread Makes the Meal

a loaf's longevity

Fried Bread in the Iberian Manner

I'm always on the lookout for excellent bakeries, the kind that produce crisp baguettes and rustic sourdoughs, the good honest loaves. Yet while I enjoy eating bread fresh from the oven, I value, too, the loaf as it ages, on its way to becoming quite another ingredient to inspire a meal. Old bread? You may be surprised how flavorful it can be. At home I always seem to have a cupboard full of aging bread. Day-old bread makes the best toast and crostini, but older (some would say staler) bread can be sliced a bit thinner for another day or two, especially a whole-grain loaf, and still be delicious in its own way. The driest loaves can become croutons for soups, or even the soup itself, like pappa al pomodoro, or become a juicy panzanella salad. Did I mention bread crumbs, fine or coarse, and migas, fried in olive oil? The point is to use the whole loaf—fresh, day-old, or hard and dry.

Bread baking has always been a passion of mine, and I often make bread at home. Lately I've become enamored of flatbreads, like chapati and pita, which are baked on top of the stove on a hot griddle, hot and ready to devour in minutes. You'll find an example on page 38.

james cagney egg-in-a-hole

As a child, I ate James Cagney eggs at least once a week. I didn't know who James Cagney was, and my mother, who regularly made this dish for breakfast, never told me. Or I never asked. Only much later did I begin to wonder why a slice of bread with a hole punched out and an egg dropped in was named for a movie star who usually played gangsters. The buttered slice was gently fried in a skillet (the little punched-out bread round was fried too). A deft turn of the spatula meant the crisp bread hit the plate with a still-runny yolk inside. Like some other childhood food memories, the dish still haunts me, and I crave it from time to time—even if I do update it by using artisanal bread, a good egg, and olive oil, garlic, hot pepper, and sea salt. Serves 1

1 slice good bread

Olive oil or butter

1 good egg

Sea salt and pepper

1 garlic clove, sliced (optional)

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Using a small glass or a cookie cutter, punch a hole in the center of the bread. Lightly paint both sides of the bread with olive oil, as well as the punched-out round (or brush with butter if you prefer).

Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, lay in the bread. Let it begin to sizzle, then crack the egg into the hole. Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with the garlic, if using. Brown the little round too, but be careful, as it will cook more quickly. When the bread is golden on one side and the egg is partially set, quickly flip it with a spatula and continue cooking for a minute or two more. A runny yolk is the aim. Sprinkle the top lightly with salt and pepper and a few red pepper flakes.

real garlic toast

Garlic toast, simple as it is, needs precision to be great. Aside from starting with good bread, good olive oil, and fresh garlic, the secret lies in preparing it carefully and eating it immediately. The toast should be neither too pale nor too dark, and it should have a little "give" in the middle. Patience is required. Nurse it along—it can't be rushed over high heat or it will burn. In the end, the effort taken pays off. Plain garlic toast, oil drizzled and sprinkled with sea salt, makes for a simply sublime repast. For a more heightened version, should you happen to be in Italy during the olive harvest in late autumn, visit a frantoio to sample the newly pressed oil straight from the mill. There you may be offered garlic toast splashed with luscious green olio nuovo, which is ridiculously good. Should you wish to dress up, so to speak, your garlic toast, consider these pairings: a slice of prosciutto or lardo, or a slice of ripe tomato; a smear of ultrafresh ricotta or soft goat cheese, or some strips of roasted pepper; and no one would discourage you from turning your garlic toast into a roast beef sandwich. Serves 1 or 2

2 slices good bread, cut from a rustic loaf

1 garlic clove

Fruity extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Toast the bread using your favorite method; this could be an electric toaster, a broiler, or even a grill set over hot coals. The old-fashioned stovetop tostapane sold in Italian hardware stores is a great choice as well.

Rub one side of each toast lightly with the garlic clove (for a more garlicky taste, rub aggressively). Drizzle the toasts with some olive oil, then sprinkle with sea salt to taste and serve. If you wish, adorn further according to your own whim.

spaghetti with bread crumbs and pepper

For me, this frugal pasta dish ranks among the best things to eat. It has the same appeal as pasta alla carbonara—and it satisfies even without the pancetta, cheese, and eggs. Crisp, oily bread crumbs seasoned with garlic, pepper, and fennel seeds provide all the flavor. It's good for when you are feeling like a hermit and there is nothing in the cupboard. Once I made a good version of this pasta using a too-small pot and linguine. Hence its then-title, Broken Linguine with Bread Crumbs. It can also be made with smaller shapes like ziti or strozzapretti, and it's especially nice with whole wheat or farro pasta Serves 1

A 4-inch length stale dry baguette or a few slices of dry old French bread

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for drizzling

3 to 4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon coarsely crushed fennel seeds

Salt and pepper

Red pepper flakes

¼ pound spaghetti, linguine, or other pasta shape

A chunk of Pecorino Romano cheese for grating (optional)

With a serrated knife, saw the baguette, if using, into thin slices. Crumble the bread with your fingers, which will produce a nice mixture of coarse and fine crumbs.

Heat the 2 tablespoons olive oil in a wide skillet over medium heat. Add the crumbs and let them fry gently and slowly take on color, stirring occasionally. When they are golden and crisp, add the garlic and fennel seeds and cook for a minute or so. Season the crumbs generously with salt and pepper, and add a bold amount of red pepper flakes as well. Remove from the heat.

Cook the pasta in boiling well-salted water until just al dente (usually for less time than the package instructions indicate). Drain and toss with the bread crumb mixture. Drizzle a little more oil. Add grated cheese to taste, if you wish.

niçoise salad on a roll

Although crisp garlic toast is wonderful, sometimes you want the opposite of crisp, as in this Provençal sandwich, called pan bagnat. The aim here is to let the juicy interior meld with the bread a bit. It's like a soggy salad (divinely soggy, that is) on a kaiser roll. It can be pared down to contain only tomato, or built up to include roasted peppers, grilled eggplant—even some good canned tuna. Garlic, olive oil, and red wine vinegar are the most important elements. A few anchovies and capers make a nice addition too. Take a basketful to the beach. By the time you get there, your sandwiches will be at their peak. Serves 4

1 pound ripe tomatoes, in assorted colors if possible

Salt and pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 anchovy fillets, rinsed and roughly chopped (optional)

1 teaspoon capers, rinsed

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

Pinch of red pepper flakes

12 basil leaves

4 French rolls or a baguette, split

A few tender parsley leaves

Olive Relish (optional; page 107)

Cut larger tomatoes into thick slices or wedges and smaller ones into halves. Put them in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add the garlic, anchovies, if using, capers, olive oil, vinegar, pepper flakes, and half the basil, torn or chopped. Gently toss with the tomatoes and leave for 5 to 10 minutes.