Simple dietary edits focused on reducing fructose and foods high in “purines” that can raise uric acid

Natural hacks that lower levels such as consuming tart cherries, vitamin C, quercetin, and coffee

Identifying common pharmaceuticals that threaten to increase uric acid

Lifestyle interventions, like restorative sleep and exercise

How to easily test your uric acid levels at home—a test routinely performed in your doctor’s office during regular check-ups but typically ignored.

What do obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, neurological disorders, and premature death have in common? All can be stoked by high uric acid levels.Our most respected scientific literature is bursting with evidence that elevated uric acid levels lie at the root of many pervasive health conditions, but mainstream medicine for the most part remains unaware of this connection. This is especially alarming because one-third of Americans don’t know they are suffering from sky-high levels, putting them at risk for developing or exacerbating potentially life-threatening illnesses.Offering an engaging blend of science and practical advice,exposes the deadly truth about uric acid and teaches invaluable strategies to manage its levels, including:Featuring the groundbreaking “LUV” (Lower Uric Values) diet, 35 delicious recipes, self-assessment quizzes, and a 21-day program for dropping levels,empowers readers with the information they need to address this hidden danger and live longer, leaner, and healthier lives.