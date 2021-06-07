Drop Acid
The Surprising New Science of Uric Acid—The Key to Losing Weight, Controlling Blood Sugar, and Achieving Extraordinary Health
David Perlmutter, MD, New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain and Brain Wash, offers simple dietary and lifestyle tweaks to help you lose weight, prevent (and reverse) disease, and live a long and healthy life by reducing high uric acid levels — the hidden health risk you don’t know you had.
What do obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, neurological disorders, and premature death have in common? All can be stoked by high uric acid levels.
Our most respected scientific literature is bursting with evidence that elevated uric acid levels lie at the root of many pervasive health conditions, but mainstream medicine for the most part remains unaware of this connection. This is especially alarming because one-third of Americans don’t know they are suffering from sky-high levels, putting them at risk for developing or exacerbating potentially life-threatening illnesses.
Offering an engaging blend of science and practical advice, Drop Acid exposes the deadly truth about uric acid and teaches invaluable strategies to manage its levels, including:
- Simple dietary edits focused on reducing fructose and foods high in “purines” that can raise uric acid
- Natural hacks that lower levels such as consuming tart cherries, vitamin C, quercetin, and coffee
- Identifying common pharmaceuticals that threaten to increase uric acid
- Lifestyle interventions, like restorative sleep and exercise
- How to easily test your uric acid levels at home—a test routinely performed in your doctor’s office during regular check-ups but typically ignored.
