Twisted Tongues
Twisted Tongues

Jokes, Comics, Facts, and Tongue Twisters––All 100% Gross!

by David Lewman

by Kit Lively

Illustrated by David DeGrand

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Sep 29, 2020

Page Count

208 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523510160

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Humor / General

Description

Say this ten times fast: Big bedbugs bite pet pugs’ butts!
 
Featuring the funniest things in life––like barf, drool, mucus, pus, and gas––Twisted Tongues is an excellent collection of more than 150 tongue twisters, all sure to gross out your parents.
 
Use the Twist Level meters to gauge your skill and challenge others in mouth-mangling twister games. Then enjoy riddles told by two talking boogers!
 
There’s loads to learn, too: Did you know that ancient Romans scraped off their skin’s oil and sweat and sold it as medicine? Ewwwww.
 

What's Inside

