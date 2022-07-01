This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 29, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Say this ten times fast: Big bedbugs bite pet pugs’ butts!



Featuring the funniest things in life––like barf, drool, mucus, pus, and gas––Twisted Tongues is an excellent collection of more than 150 tongue twisters, all sure to gross out your parents.



Use the Twist Level meters to gauge your skill and challenge others in mouth-mangling twister games. Then enjoy riddles told by two talking boogers!



There’s loads to learn, too: Did you know that ancient Romans scraped off their skin’s oil and sweat and sold it as medicine? Ewwwww.

