David Lewman
David Lewman has written over 135 books, including joke books and chapter books starring SpongeBob, Minions, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Trolls, and the characters from Jurassic World. He’s also written comics and scripts for TV shows. He thinks the grossest thing in the world is being mean.
By the Author
Cat Jokes vs. Dog Jokes/Dog Jokes vs. Cat Jokes
Cats vs. dogs takes on a whole new angle in this silly, comic-style joke collection for kids that's designed as a read-from-both-sides book: one side…