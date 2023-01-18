Free shipping on orders $35+

David Lewman

David Lewman has written over 135 books, including joke books and chapter books starring SpongeBob, Minions, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Trolls, and the characters from Jurassic World. He’s also written comics and scripts for TV shows. He thinks the grossest thing in the world is being mean.
 
